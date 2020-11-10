United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard has launched the 2020 U.S. Consulate General Lagos documentary film festival.

Declaring the festival open, Leonard noted that the event was an expression of the commitment of the U.S. Mission to strengthen ties with Nigeria.

“We recognize that we have many common interests and concerns. We are very proud of the U.S. government’s engagements with Nigerians in areas as diverse as health, education, trade, economic development, security assistance, and promotion of democratic institutions. You will see exciting and inspirational stories that span entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment, education, community engagement, and STEM.

“We also engage with the creative community. We especially support community’s efforts to use the power of film, music, dance, and literature to create dialogue and find solutions to societal challenges,” Leonard said.

The opening film for the festival is ‘The Empowerment Project,’ directed by Emmy award-winning filmmaker, Ms. Sarah Moshman. The documentary spotlights 17 transformational women leaders across a variety of industries and seeks to inspire the next generation of women to pursue their career ambitions.

Following the screening of the documentary, Moshman alongside other panelists, including Nigerian film director and producer, Ms. Tope Oshin, and Executive Director of Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), Ms. Hansatu Adegbite, shared their impressions about the film as well as their experiences and expertise.

From November 9-25, the virtual festival will highlight five contemporary documentaries from the American Film Showcase, the premier film diplomacy program of the U.S. Department of State, which is produced in partnership with the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.

These screenings, offering a contemporary view of American society and culture as seen by independent filmmakers, will be accompanied by panel discussions, workshops and master classes with the filmmakers and Nigerian panelists.