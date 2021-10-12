By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

To enhance quality of learning, teaching and research, the US Consulate General has donated textbooks and other higher education reference materials to KolaDaisi University, Ibadan.

Working in coordination with the university management and faculty members, the Public Affairs Section of the Consulate General sourced the up-to-date, high-quality textbooks from publishers in the United States and other countries. The majority of the selected books were unavailable in local bookstores and libraries.

The books cover a variety of disciplines, including natural sciences, software engineering, mass communication, law, biochemistry, business management, economics, international relations among others.

Making the presentation on behalf of the US Consulate General at a brief ceremony attended by management, staff and students of the university, Public Affairs officer, Stephen Ibelli, expressed the consulate’s optimism that the books would enhance the quality of academic instruction.

Ibelli reiterated the US government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote education and strengthen human capital in Nigeria.

“Books and reading are essential for quality education and an informed citizenry,” Ibelli said. “We are pleased to present these books to KolaDaisi University to support teaching and research as KDU strives to produce globally competitive graduates.”

Ibelli highlighted the longstanding US commitment to supporting educational institutions and strengthening an education system that enables students to access quality education throughout Nigeria.

He noted that the US mission continues to sponsor educational and cultural exchange programmes that strengthen academic and cultural ties between Nigeria and the United States.

“One of our many exchange programs is the Fulbright program which opens up opportunities for Nigerian university students and faculty members to engage in academic programs and collaborative research in US institutions across various academic fields,” he added.

Vice Chancellor, KolaDaisi University, Prof. Adeniyi Olatubosun, expressed appreciation to the US government for the donation. He explained that the books will support staff and students as they study, conduct research, and devise innovative and thoughtful solutions to societal problems.

“We appreciate the sheer volume of books and how they will be instrumental in supporting teaching and learning. These books will in no small measure contribute to the educational advancement of our dear university,” Prof. Olatubosun added. The book donation is valued at $24,000.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .