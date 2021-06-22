By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

In commemoration of World Environment Day, acting United States Consul General, Brandon Hudspeth, recently participated in a tree-planting exercise with pupils of St. Saviour’s School, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

Hudspeth, alongside the general manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, and assistant director at the Lagos State Ministry of Environment Folasade Adeyoju, joined the students to plant a tree on the grounds of the school.

The event was organized by the Young Africa Leaders Initiative (YALI), under the auspices of the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association, with the support of a public diplomacy grant of the US Consulate General.

The consul general noted that the tree-planting activity underscores the US government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment.

“We are thrilled that our YALI alumni are partnering with St. Saviour’s School for the tree-planting activity. Children have the potential to be powerful agents of change. By focusing on school-aged children, giving them tools and knowledge to change behaviours, future generations will be better prepared to care for the environment,” Hudspeth said.

He expressed optimism that the involvement of the pupils in the tree planting activity will shape their perspective about environmental conservation and restoration of our ecosystem.

“Our main goal is to implement a campaign that will involve community members, local organizations, and government institutions to inspire and educate Nigerians on the importance of a clean environment for human health and a strong economy,” the acting consul general added.

In her remarks, Fasawe lauded the schoolchildren and their teachers for their commitment toward protecting the environment, adding “tree planting plays an essential role in mitigating the impact of climate change.”

Head teacher of St. Saviour’s School, Ebute Metta, Mrs. Lawrencia Izedonmwen, stated the commitment of the school to promote environmental education and responsibility by creating awareness and empowering schoolchildren in their host community.