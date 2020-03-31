As the coronavirus tornado sweeps through the USA, at least five states have reported over 1,000 new cases as of Tuesday, March 31.

CNN reports that an update issued by US state Department of Health, sees new cases increase in eight states by more than 600 cases.

At least 15 states have reported more than 200 new cases of coronavirus and the record is as under:

New York: +9,298 cases

New Jersey: +2,060 cases

California: +1,169 cases

Louisiana: +1,212 cases

Michigan: +1,117 cases

Georgia: +785 cases

Pennsylvania: +756 cases

Florida: +634 cases

Tennessee: +405

Texas: +389 cases

Indiana: +373 cases

Missouri: +296 cases

Ohio: +266 cases

Maryland: +247 cases

Virginia: +230 cases