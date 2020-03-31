As the coronavirus tornado sweeps through the USA, at least five states have reported over 1,000 new cases as of Tuesday, March 31.
CNN reports that an update issued by US state Department of Health, sees new cases increase in eight states by more than 600 cases.
At least 15 states have reported more than 200 new cases of coronavirus and the record is as under:
New York: +9,298 cases
New Jersey: +2,060 cases
California: +1,169 cases
Louisiana: +1,212 cases
Michigan: +1,117 cases
Georgia: +785 cases
Pennsylvania: +756 cases
Florida: +634 cases
Tennessee: +405
Texas: +389 cases
Indiana: +373 cases
Missouri: +296 cases
Ohio: +266 cases
Maryland: +247 cases
Virginia: +230 cases
