The Globe and Mail

The undefeated – and almost unchallenged – US women’s soccer team successfully defended their world championship on Sunday.

Megan Rapinoe opened the scoring in the 61st minute with a penalty against the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final.

Referee Stephanie Frappart awarded the penalty following a video review showed that defender Stefanie van der Gragt made a high challenge on striker Alex Morgan.

Rapinoe confidently struck the spot-kick down the middle and past a static Sari van Veenendaal, who seemed to anticipate Rapinoe would shoot to the side and was wrong-footed.

It was Rapinoe’s sixth goal, tying her with Morgan and England’s Ellen White at the top of the scoring charts.

Rose Lavelle put the United States up 2-0 with a fine solo goal in the 69th minute.

The midfielder collected the ball some 30 metres out, advanced to the penalty area and skipped past van der Gragt before planting a low shot past van Veenendaal.

She was mobbed as she dived into the arms of her teammates as she sprinted to the U.S. bench to celebrate.