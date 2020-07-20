Doris Obinna

An American doctor and founder, System Health, Shiva Ayyadurai, has listed ways to survive and prevent the pandemic.

In a letter to the United States President, Donald Trump, in March over the rising fatality caused by COVID-19, Ayyadurai, said the restoration and sustenance of the immune and economic health of the US citizens were important.

Detailing how this would be done, the medical doctor faulted the US health policy on COVID-19 fight, which he said would result in the short and long term destruction of American citizen’s immune health as well as the nation’s economic health.

In the letter, entitled; ‘Immune and Economic Health for America,’ Ayyadurai said: “The modern science of the immune system inform us that it is the over reaction of our own weakened and dysfunctional immune system attacking tissues and cells of our own body that harms and kills, versus the virus, be it COVID-19 or any other virus. In healthy individuals, the immune system processes pathogens with a natural immune response that is mild and non-lethal.”

Ayyadurai categorised COVID-19 cases into four: Those who just test positive; those hospitalised and in critical condition; those whose immune system has been compromised but not COVID-19 positive; and those who are healthy and not COVID-19 positive.

On the protocol to adopt to tackle each case, he said those who just test positive for COVID-19 should be quarantined until they test negative. To achieve this, he recommended 400,000 IU of Vitamin A palmitate per day for two days and 50,000 IU of Vitamin D per day for two days.

For those hospitalised and in critical condition, he recommended 400,000 IU of Vitamin A palmitate per day for two days; 50,000 IU of Vitamin D per day for two days; intravenous Vitamin C-100g drip per day until they are back to normal.

Ayyadurai said those whose immune system is compromised and may have such ailment like AIDS, diabetes (type 1 and 2), high blood sugar, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, cystic fibrosis should do the following to boost their internal defence mechanism: Take 400,000 IU of Vitamin A palmitate per day for two days; 50,000 IU of Vitamin D per day for two day; iodine/iodide e.g. brand Lugols-6 drops per drink once per day; 1,000 mg Vitamin per day.

For healthy individuals, Ayyadurai recommended, 400,000 IU of Vitamin A palmitate per day for one month; 50,000 IU of Vitamin D per day for one month; iodine/iodide e.g. brand Lugols- 6 drops per drink once per day; and Vitamin C 1000 mg once per day.

He said there were low cases of COVID-19 in third world countries such as Africa “because they get food right out of the ground providing the enormous Vitamin A, and they are out in the sun all day, working and playing, getting tons of Vitamin D.”