Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria has donated $523,314 as grants to Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

The NGOs include Global Peace Foundation; Centre for Change and Community Development; Development Initiative for West Africa; and Jos Repertory Theatre.

The US Mission, in a statement, said the grant was part of its 2019 women, educational, peace and security programme for Nigeria.

“The projects are focused on empowering marginalized women for economic development, providing educational opportunities and development, enhancing social cohesion to foster conflict prevention, and promoting peace and security.”

The Mission said a one-day workshop was organised on October 29, to mentor 16 organisations on best practices in project management, and familiarize them with the US Embassy’s grants management procedures.

“During the workshop, Cultural Affairs Officer, Sterling Tilley addressed the organization’s representatives regarding their partnership with the U.S. Embassy. He emphasized the key role the grantees play in advancing and solidifying Nigeria’s democratic gains, creating economic opportunity, and promoting security.

“The 2020 open competition will soon go live! Applications are accepted on a rolling basis until the final deadline of July 31, 2020. This competition is one of many US assistance opportunities,” the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria added.