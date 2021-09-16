From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Government has donated approximately $6.8 million to the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) to fight human trafficking, conflict, kidnapping and other crimes in the country.

The amount, the United States said, would assist UNODC in the training of the Nigeria Correctional Service in the northeastern states of Borno, Gombe and Adamawa.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, made the disclosure in a statement made available to Daily Sun, in Abuja.

“The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) is pleased to announce approximately $6.8 million in contributions to the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime for projects in Nigeria to combat trafficking in persons,” the statement read.

The funds, the United States added, will also support UNODC’s Middle Belt Investigations project by ensuring local police investigators in the states of Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and Nasarawa have the training and resources to respond more effectively to incidents of criminality, kidnapping, and conflict.

“The project also aims to improve the capacity of local courts and prosecutors by increasing transparency and adherence to due process for cases related to the activities of Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa. The United States values its relationship with Nigeria and, through our partnership with the UNODC, provides support to its work combatting drugs, crime, and corruption, and building the capacity of the Nigerian National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). INL funds were made possible through appropriations made by Congress to the U.S. Department of State to support efforts in the fight against organised crime and drug trafficking worldwide,” the statement further read.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.