From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a Nigeria-based Congolese, Kandigu Kadi and a Nigerian, Makowulu Ebuka Anthony at the NAHCO and SAHCO export sheds of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos for attempting to export controlled and illicit drugs to the United States of America and Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

While Kandigu was arrested on Tuesday May 31 at the NAHCO export shed for attempting to export 2.100kilograms of pentazocine injection, Makowulu was nabbed on Friday 3rd June in connection with attempt to export parcels of cannabis sativa concealed in cereals packs to Dubai through the SAHCO cargo shed.

Investigations reveal that the pentazocine consignment was being sent to Kinshasa, Congo, while a similar package containing 200 bottles of pentazocine injection intercepted a week earlier at the airport was heading to the US.

In his case, Makowulu was caught with eight parcels of cannabis weighing 2.90kg concealed in Nutribom Cereals cartons among other natural packs of the cereal, as part of a consolidated cargo meant for different people in Dubai.

Meanwhile, anti-narcotic officers in Edo have intercepted 10,280 tablets of Tramadol, 2000 tablets of Diazepam, 300 tablets of Swinol, 5000 tablets of Axol and 10 bottles of Codeine based syrup in Irrua area of the state, while they also destroyed 5.301713 hectares of cannabis farm in Oke forest, Ovia North East LGA, as part of efforts to disrupt all cannabis planting activities for the season in the state.

In Yobe state, NDLEA operatives on Friday 9th June raided Tsohuwar Kasuwa area of Potiskum town, where a notorious drug dealer, Usman Alhaji a.k.a NEPA was arrested and 22 blocks of cannabis sativa recovered from him.

In the past week, no fewer than 39 suspects were arrested across drug joints raided in parts of the Federal Capital Territory and different quantities of assorted illicit drugs recovered from them. Areas raided between Saturday 4th June and Saturday 11th June include Apo Mechanic (Cashew forest), Apo NEPA, Tora Bora, Gishiri junction, Jabi park, Jabi forest, Jabi Gidan Bola, Deidei area, Rugga area, City Gate, Sabon Lugbe, Basa village and Airport road.

The raid, which continues across Abuja, is a joint operation between the FCT Command of the Agency and the Chairman Monitoring Special Task Force to rid the capital territory of the activities of drug dealers and peddlers.

Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) commended the officers and men of MMIA, Edo, Yobe and FCT Commands as well as the C-MSTF for their resilience. He charged them and others across all commands to remain vigilant and committed to the collective goal of saving Nigeria from the drug scourge.

