Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Embassy of Nigeria, Washington, D.C., has alerted the public that it does not operate a Facebook account.

The clarification, the Embassy said, was necessitated by a fake and malicious Facebook account circulating in the social media on E-Visa announcement that the Government of United States of America shall grant 5,000 holders of Nigerian passports free work visa for two years.

The Nigerian Embassy also said it could not have been mandated to collect any passport from Nigerian citizens on behalf of the United States government, which the Mission added, was a fallacy.

The Embassy further said it was neither in receipt of any correspondence on the subject from the United States’ Presidential Task Force Briefing on COVID-19 and Economic Reform, via the Acting Deputy Head of Mission, Dr. J. B. Adams, nor did the Ambassador and Head of Mission, Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor, sign the fabricated Facebook announcement.

“The attention of the Embassy of Nigeria, Washington, D.C., has been drawn to the fake and malicious Facebook account circulating in the social media on E-Visa announcement that the Government of United States of America shall grant 5,000 holders of Nigerian passports free work visa for two (2) years.

“It has therefore become imperative for the Embassy to set the record straight and inform the public that the Embassy does not operate a Facebook account page. Thus, the Embassy could not have been mandated to collect any passports from Nigerian citizens on behalf of the U.S. government. This is a fallacy.

“The Embassy further wishes to reiterate to the public that the Mission is neither in receipt of any correspondence on the above subject from the United States’ Presidential Task Force Briefing on COVID-19 and Economic Reform via the Ag. Deputy Head of Mission, Dr. J. B. Adams nor did the Ambassador and Head of Mission, His Excellency, Amb. & Hon.Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor, sign the fabricated Facebook announcement,” the Embassy of Nigeria, Washington, D.C., said.

The mission further said for the avoidance of doubt, the Embassy of Nigeria in Washington, D.C., wished to inform the public, especially Nigerian nationals in the United States that the Mission was positioned to protect the national interests of Nigeria and her citizens, as well as promote the subsisting cordial bilateral relations between Nigeria and the United States of America.