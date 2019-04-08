Gyang Bere, Jos

The United States Head of Mission, Charge D’Affaires of Nigeria, David J. Young has challenged Christrian and and Muslim leaders in Plateau State to forget their difference and unite for sustainable peace in the State.

He noted that despites the tragedy and challenges in the health, education and other sectors of the economy, the people should remain firm and trust in God that the challenges would be overcome.

Ambassador Young disclosed this on Sunday during an Interdenominational fellowship organised to appreciate God for a peaceful 2019 General Eections in the state, held at the Assembly of God Church, Howlshe, Plateau State.

“Our communities have been visited with terrible violence and challenges of health and education. I admonished us not to worry about anything even in the time of tragedy, we should have hope in God.

“Therefore, it is my pleasure to be vback to Plateau to meet with some peacemakers, who have decided to come together to work for peace and that inspires me. People have work so hard to bring back peace and reconciliation across all divides, we must work to sustained this effort.”

Young noted that it is imperative to work for peace at the community level where alot of tragedy take place; and expressed committment to meeting with some Christian leaders and Abdulkadir Abubakar, the Imam that saved over 200 persons in Barkin-Ladi by shielding them in the Mosque and urged other religious leaders in the country to emulate him.

Chairman of Christrian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern States Rev. Yakubu Pam applauded religious leaders across board for talking to their followers to maintain peace during the 2019 General Elections.

He noted that Plateau was one of the most peaceful state in the country during the General Elections and urged peace actors to close ranks and sustain the efforts.

Rev. Pam appreciated politicians in the ruling and opposition parties in the North for complying with the rules that resulted in peace in the region during the election.

Commander of the Special Task Force (STF) in Plateau and environs Major General Augustine Agundu said the issues that spark violence in Plateau has been addressed square.

He noted that what is trending now in the state is criminality that the command is working hard to overcome.

Gen. Agundu decried the prevailing kidnapping of children in the state by criminals to demand for ransom, and said they are working hard to track the perpetrators.