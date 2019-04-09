Gyang Bere, Jos

The United States Head of Mission, Charge D’Affaires of Nigeria, David J. Young, has challenged Christian and and Muslim leaders in Plateau State to forget their difference and unite for sustainable peace in the state.

He noted that despite the tragedy and challenges in the health, education and other sectors of the economy, the people should remain firm and trust in God that the challenges would be overcomed.

Ambassador Young said this, on Sunday, during an inter denominational fellowship organised to appreciate God for a peaceful 2019 general election in the state, held at the Assembly’s of God’s Church, Howlshe, Plateau State.

“Our communities have been visited with terrible violence and challenges of health and education. I admonish us not to worry about anything even in the time of tragedy, we should have hope in God.

“Therefore, it is my pleasure to be back to Plateau to meet with some peacemakers, who have decided to come together to work for peace, and that inspires me. People have worked so hard to bring back peace and reconciliation across all divides; we must work to sustained this effort,” he said. Young said it is imperative to work for peace at the community level, where a lot of tragedy takes place, and expressed commitment to meeting with some Christian leaders and Abdulkadir Abubakar, the Imam, who saved over 200 persons in Barkin-Ladi, by shielding them in the mosque.