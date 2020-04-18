Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States and the European Union have expressed condolences to the Federal Government of Nigeria over the demise of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

In a message on its Facebook page, the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria expressed its sincerest condolences to Kyari’s family and to the Federal Government.

The United States also mourned with Nigeria at the loss of Kyari whom the mission said was a dedicated son and public servant.

“On the passing of the Presidential Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria wishes to express sincerest condolences to his family and to the Government of Nigeria. We mourn with Nigeria at the loss of this dedicated son and public servant,” the United States said.

On its part, the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said it was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Abba Kyari.

The Head of the Delegation, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, in a statement issued in Abuja, said: “My thoughts are with his family. He became a friend and was an inspiration with his passionate approach to the development of Nigeria in general and the north in particular. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”