Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States, has expressed concern over recent political developments in Edo State.

The concern showed by the United States is coming a day after a parallel speaker for the Edo State House of Assembly was sworn in on Thursday in Benin City, the State capital.

The United States said: “As long-time friends of Nigeria, we continue to follow political developments ahead of off-cycle elections in the country. The United States supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results, and does not favor any party or candidate.

“We are concerned with reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo State and are disappointed with the role played by some political actors in the state. We are especially concerned with allegations of interference by security forces in political matters, which we will continue to monitor closely in the run up to gubernatorial elections in the state in September.”

The United States further said as the 2020 off-cycle elections in Edo and Ondo draw near, it urged all stakeholders to work towards a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful process.

“We encourage all stakeholders, including INEC, political parties, and the security services, to continue to improve the electoral process.

“We look to Nigeria as an important leader on the African continent. As a democratic partner of Nigeria, the United States remains committed to working together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries,” the United States also said.