Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

“We are deeply saddened by the execution of five humanitarian workers by terrorists in Northeast Nigeria. This comes against a backdrop of deteriorating conditions for millions of Nigerians. These brave individuals dedicated their lives to easing human suffering,” the United States said.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria further said it hoped that the families and colleagues of the humanitarian workers could take comfort in their selfless sacrifices on behalf of others.

“We will remember their dedication to others,” the United States Government also said.