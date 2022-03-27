From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Determined to restructure and reposition the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to make the agency a worldclass organisation, the Commandant General (CG), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has given his nod to a robust collaboration with the United States of America (US) and France in different areas of training and manpower development.

The Commandant General, while playing host to two separate delegations from the US and France, expressed readiness to enhance the capacity of his personnel through different categories of training for effective performance in different areas of its mandates.

According to Audi, the corps which is a lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, disaster and crisis management; regulation of private guards companies and other ad hoc assignments such as the agro-rangers, counter insurgency operations among others, would perform better if there is enhanced capacity of its personnel.

He maintained that protection of critical national assets and infrastructure from the nefarious activities of vandals would be better done when the corps is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment like surveillance cameras, utility vehicles to navigate difficult terrains, drones and tracking devices. He said such assistance would help the corps to carry out diligent prosecution of its assignments.

Audi emphasised that training in counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear explosives (CBRNE) accompanied with up-to-date simulation exercises would better reposition the NSCDC to respond more proportionately to the current asymmetric warfare affecting Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Senior Regional Security Officer at the US Embassy, Michael Vannett Steven, appreciated the corps over its response to security situations in the country, citing the peaceful conduct of its personnel in different national assignments in Abuja and across the country.

Steven expressed willingness to support and collaborate with NSCDC, saying his country has enough expertise in many areas and advised the CG to articulate the corps areas of needs accordingly in order of priority, assuring that US will leverage on the existing relationship to assist the corps in succeeding.

In a related development, the Desk Officer, Police Co-operation, French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lieutenant Colonel Laurent Savio, who was on a similar visit to the CG NSCDC, said he was delighted to visit the corps’ national headquarters to further strengthen the existing ties with the corps and to know its needs with a view to understanding the areas of possible collaboration.

In a statement, he promised to assist the organisation in designing and facilitating training programmes and equipment that are made in France to help recalibrate and upgrade the corps to a professional standard for optimal performance while also thanking the CG for injecting new innovations, policies and programmes that have turned around the organisation in the last one year of his leadership.