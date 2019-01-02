The US Govt. however said that American Centers and EducationUSA offices operating on embassy and consulate grounds will remain closed during the shutdown.

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of the United States of America says that its embassy and consulate in Abuja and Lagos, respectively will remain open during the ongoing US government shutdown.

It dismissed earlier reports that consular services had been temporarily halted due to the shutdown.

The United States disclosed the development in a statement by its Press Office, Public Affairs Section, Embassy of the United States of America, Abuja.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will remain open during the U.S. government shutdown. This includes the Consular Sections. Prior reports to the contrary were incorrect,” the United States said.

The US Government, however, said that American Centers and EducationUSA offices operating on embassy and consulate grounds that are managed by Mission Public Affairs Sections will remain closed throughout the shutdown.

It further said that American Spaces such as American Corners, operated by partner institutions and located off embassy or consulate grounds, will remain open.