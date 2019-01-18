Zika Bobby

An Atlanta Georgia-based Annmom Foundation has given an award to the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, in recognition of his success in administration and politics.

In a statement from Atlanta Georgia, its founder, Ms Ann Ehigiator, said the former vice president was chosen after painstaking efforts, through the vehicle of logic, by a team of human development experts drawn from five countries of Europe, America and Africa.

She said others in that category include the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, governors of Delta and Rivers states, Ifeanyi Okowa and Nyesom Wike, respectively.

Ehigiator said Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, won the award for Super Human Developer, in recognition of his giant strides in rewriting the narratives of the downtrodden in his state, since he assumed office.

Others are Mrs Doris Uboh and Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Uboh, a former member of the House of Representatives and Delta North senatorial candidate of the All progressive Congress, won the award of Strong Woman In Politics, while Senator Tinubu won the Annmom Foundation Mother of the Year Award.

She said the award ceremony, held in US, in December, was one in a series slated to mark the annual events of the foundation. Ehigiator stressed further that the foundation is making efforts to reach the awardees in Nigeria.

“Prominent members of the foundation in Europe and America would be joining their counterparts in Nigeria, most of who are popular Nollywood stars, to present the award, individually to winners,” she said.