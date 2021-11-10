From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States has congratulated the citizens of Anambra State over the governorship election in the state.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria said the outcome of the election reflected the will of the people.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“The United States government congratulates the citizens of Anambra State for the peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial election on November 6, the outcome of which reflects the will of the people,” the United States said.

The United States also said it took note of the challenges faced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies, and commended the efforts that led to a credible outcome.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“We note the tremendous challenges faced by INEC and security force personnel on the ground and commend the efforts that led to a secure election with a credible outcome. We also applaud the engagement from our civil society partners for their tireless advocacy on behalf of voters and electoral transparency. We look forward to continued improvements in the electoral process as the country heads into gubernatorial elections in Osun and Ekiti in 2022 and national elections in 2023,” the United States also said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .