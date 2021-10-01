From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States, has congratulated Nigeria on the 61st anniversary of the nation’s independence.

This was even as the United States assured Nigeria of continued support in the fight against terrorism and insecurity in the country.

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in a statement issued by the United States Department of State, said: “On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I extend best wishes to the people of Nigeria on the 61st anniversary of their independence.

“The strong partnership between our two countries is based on our common commitment to democracy and diversity, and a shared spirit of entrepreneurship. As your partner, we will continue to support Nigerian efforts to counter terrorism and insecurity, improve health systems, strengthen democratic institutions, promote respect for human rights, and bolster economic growth including through bilateral trade and investment.”

Blinken further said the United States valued Nigerian leadership on issues, including African peace and security, ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back a more inclusive economy, and reducing greenhouse emissions and creating a clean energy future.

“The United States looks forward to expanding our relationship over the coming year and advancing our mutual interests,” Blinken also said..

