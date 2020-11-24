Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Government has hailed a Nigerian, Dr Onyema Ogbuagu of Yale University, United States, for the development of COVID-19 vaccine.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria commended Ogbuagbu’s research success in a message posted on its Facebook page.

It also noted the contributions of numerous Nigerians to the world in diverse fields of endeavours.

“Nigerians contribute to the world in so many ways. Our hats off to Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu at Yale who helped develop a COVID-19 vaccine!” the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria wrote.

Ogbuagu, an Associate Professor of Medicine and Infectious Disease Specialist at Yale School of Medicine, helped the drug company, Pfizer developed the first effective COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

He graduated with a degree in medicine from the University of Calabar in 2003.

The United States viewed the development as an incredible contribution to ending the world-wide pandemic.

Reacting to the development, the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, had last Saturday, tweeted that Ogbuagu and his twin brother, Chibuzo, were part of the thousands of successful youth she taught in primary school.

An elated Onochie said Ogbuagu and his twin brother, Chibuzo and other students she taught, have made her really proud of her work.

Responding to Onochie’s tweet, Ogbuagbu said: “Amazing! Nice to see you again virtually! I do remember those days in primary school fondly and how much we enjoyed your teaching.”

Replying Ogbuagbu, Onochie wrote: “You, Chibuzo and the rest have made me really proud. My reward as a teacher and later as a Lecturer, is right here on earth seeing the way you all have turned out brilliantly. I’m extremely proud of you.”