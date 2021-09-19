From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States has expressed delight over the death of Adnan Abu Walid Al-Sahrawi, leader of ISIS in the Greater Sahara.

The Spokesperson, United States Department of State, Ned Price, in a statement issued in Washington DC, and posted on the Facebook page of the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, said: “The United States welcomes the announcement from our partner and ally France that its troops killed Adnan Abu Walid Al-Sahrawi. We commend France’s continued commitment to countering terrorism and protecting civilians in West Africa in coordination with our African partners.

“As the leader of ISIS in the Greater Sahara, Walid Al-Sahrawi bears responsibility for the violence that has taken the lives of countless civilians and military personnel in the Sahel, including the October 4, 2017 attack on a joint U.S.-Nigerien patrol in the region of Tongo Tongo, Niger that resulted in the deaths of four U.S. soldiers and four Nigerien soldiers.

“The United States is committed to continuing to support the efforts of our African partners, France, and the international community to improve the safety and well-being of civilians in West Africa.”

Meanwhile, the United States has described the launch of the United Airlines nonstop flights from Washington Dulles International Airport to Lagos as an awesome and welcome addition.

In a Facebook post, the US Diplomatic Mission said it was an addition to the burgeoning connections between the United States and Nigeria.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.