From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of the United States has honoured the Nigerian Defense and Air Attaché to the United States, Air Vice Marshall Mohammed Aminu Yakubu, for greatly improving the Nigeria-United States military relations which resulted in increased United States support to Nigeria in the fight against violent extremism.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja on Monday night, said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Commander, presented “The Legion of Merit” awarded by the 27th United States Secretary of Defense to Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Aminu Yakubu of the Nigeria Air Force.

The United States hailed Yakubu’s efforts which culminated in the acquisition of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft by the Nigerian Air Force.

‘Air Vice Marshal Yakubu received this award in honour of his exceptionally meritorious service as Nigerian Defense and Air Attaché to the United States.

‘During Air Vice Marshal Yakubu’s tenure as Defense Attaché, he greatly improved Nigeria – US military relations, resulting in increased US support to Nigeria in the fight against violent extremism. Air Vice Marshal Yakubu also coordinated with various US government agencies for the first visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the United States, as well as the first-ever visit of a Nigerian Chief of Defense Staff to the US Africa Command in Germany.

‘Air Vice Marshal Yakubu’s advocacy and leadership were instrumental in the acquisition of the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft being inducted on August 31 by the Nigerian Air Force. His superior effort, outstanding leadership, and personal initiative reflect great credit upon himself, the Nigerian Air Force, and his country,’ the United States said.

The United States explained that the Legion of Merit is one of its military’s most prestigious awards honouring outstanding service and achievement.

‘The Legion of Merit medal was authorised by Congress in 1942 to award members of the Armed Forces for exceptionally meritorious conduct and outstanding service,’ the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria explained.

