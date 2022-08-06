(BBC)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has told a conference of US conservatives that the West is locked in “a clash of civilisations”.

The right-wing leader drew enthusiastic applause at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas.

Mr Orban’s speech comes after his long-time cabinet adviser resigned over comments he made that she described as “pure Nazi”.

He had said Hungarians “do not want to become peoples of mixed race”.

Speaking in Dallas on Thursday, Mr Orban did not directly address that furore, but said: “A Christian politician cannot be racist.”

The Hungarian premier also said those who consider him a racist or anti-Semite are “simply idiots”.

“I can already see tomorrow’s headlines,” he said. “Far-right European racist and anti-Semite strongman, Trojan horse of Putin, holds speech at conservative conference.

“But I don’t want to give them any ideas, they know best how to write fake news.”

Mr Orban, who has been in power since 2010, criticised former US President Barack Obama, Democratic mega-donor George Soros and “globalists”.

“We must take back the institutions in Washington and in Brussels,” he said. “We must co-ordinate the movement of our troops, because we face the same challenge.

“You have two years to get ready,” he added, in apparent reference to the 2024 US presidential election.

Mr Orban elicited a standing ovation when he read from the Hungarian constitution, declaring marriage to be only between one man and one woman.

“Less drag queens and more Chuck Norris,” he said.

Speaking last month in Romania, Mr Orban triggered outrage when he said: “We are willing to mix with one another, but we do not want to become peoples of mixed race.”

The remarks prompted an inner circle adviser of his to resign in protest, and provoked widespread condemnation.

On Tuesday, Mr Orban visited former President Donald Trump at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Mr Trump – who described Mr Orban in a statement as his friend – will address CPAC on Saturday.