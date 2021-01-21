By Emma Emeozor and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Former Vice President Joe Biden yesterday in his inaugural speech with the “America United,” declared that democracy has prevailed.

He said America has started a “new journey” that will “restore the soul of America” and unite the country. “My fellow Americans, I close today where I began, with the sacred oath before God and all of you, I give you my word. I will always level with you,” he pledged.

He was sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as United States 46th President in a ceremony witnessed by outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, former presidents, members of the Congress, top government functionaries among others.

His vice president, Kamala Harris was also sworn in. Biden attended a church service in Washington D.C. ahead of his inauguration yesterday. Just 1,000 inauguration guests instead of 250,000 due to pandemic

In his inauguration speech, Biden said: “This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day,” Biden said. “America has been tested anew, and America has risen to the challenge. Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but a cause, democracy. The will of the people has been heard. Democracy is precious, democracy is fragile. And at this hour my friends, democracy has prevailed.

He promised to defend the American constitution and democracy.

Meanwhile, Biden has said effective January 26, all airline passengers to the United States from two years and above, must provide a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three calendar days of travel.

The United States government said airlines must deny boarding to passengers who do not meet the specified requirements. The United States also said alternatively, the passengers’ should provide a positive test result and documentation from a licensed health care provider or public health official of having recovered from COVID-19 in the 90 days preceding travel.

The Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, in a statement titled ‘Health Alert,’ said: “The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director has signed an order requiring all airline passengers traveling to the United States.

including U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs), to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test or recovery from COVID-19.

“Effective January 26, all airline passengers to the United

“I will defend the Constitution. I’ll defend our democracy. I’ll defend America. And I’ll give all, all of you, keep everything I do in your service, thinking not of power, but of possibilities. Not of personal interest, but the public good. And together we shall write an American story of hope, not fear, of unity, not division. Of light, not darkness. A story of decency and dignity, love and healing, greatness and goodness,” he said.

He told Americans that they met the moment. “May this be the story that guides us, the story that inspires and the stories that tell ages yet to come that we answered the call of history. We met the moment, democracy and hope, truth and justice did not die on our watch but thrived, that America secured liberty at home and stood once again as a beacon to the world. That is what we owe our forbearers, one another and generations to follow. With purpose and resolve, we turn to those tasks of our time, sustain by faith, driven by conviction and devoted to one another and the country we love with all hearts,” the President said.

Earlier in a tweet, Biden paid tribute to his wife Jill Biden before his inauguration. “I love you, Jilly, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead” -pic.twitter.com/V4GUXAKSKg— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021