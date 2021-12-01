Accolades are already pouring in for gospel musician and author, Psalm Ebube, who recently bagged an American institution’s Associate Professorship.

With this feat, Ebube joined the list of young Nigerian professors, coming after months of research work and completing his Searcherdemic Internship at United Graduate College and Seminary International, California, United States of America.

The gospel artiste and ambassador for youth to I Change Nations (ICN) United States, has experienced a dramatic change of status from being a musician to author and international speaker, attracting global limelight.

His certificate, which was signed by Professor Michael A. Pitzi, Chancellor, United Graduate College and Seminary International, reads: “Congratulations, you have successfully completed the UGCSI Searcher Professor Internship Program and are officially an Associate Searcher Professor of UGCSI”.

The Kabio Osicrooner whose real name is Akinyemi Oluwasesan Samuel, got his stage name, Psalm Ebube from his hit album,Ebube. He has authoredseveral books in leadership, life skills etc.

