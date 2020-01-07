Prof. Jonah Onuoha, has ruled out the possibility of a 3rd World War as a result of the present face-off between the United States and Iran.

Onuoha, who is Head, Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), said that the killing of Oassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military officer in Baghdad by the US would not lead to war.

Onuoha spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka.

He said he was optimistic that the United Nations and other world leaders would intervene to ensure that the problem was resolved.

“The killing of Soleimani whom President Donald Trump accused of being security threat to US national interest, is a way of showing the world by Trump that America is still in-charge of world affairs and cannot compromise its national interest.

“It is also a campaign strategy by Trump to attract more attention from Americans as well as a way to fulfill his promise that his administration will consider American interest first in everything.

“The problem will soon be resolved by UN and other world leaders, so the problem will not lead to 3rd World War as being speculated in some quarters, ” he said.

The political scientist advised Iran not to retaliate by attacking America as doing so would give US the opportunity to give devastating blows as well as cripple the economy of Iran.

“I advise Iran not to go to war with US, because Iran military strength cannot withstand that of US, but to use diplomacy to resolve the issue.

“Iran will be committing self-suicide if it attempts going to war with America that is world leading power, as US will use the opportunity to showcase its military strength,” he said.

However, Onuoha, who is also the Director of American Studies in UNN, advised world leaders to always use diplomacy and dialogue to resolve any bilateral misunderstanding, no matter the nature of the alleged offence.

“There is no problem that cannot be resolved in a round-table, so that countries of the world will continue to live in peace.

“World leaders should avoid any action or utterances that will create tension and loss of lives,” he advised.

It would be recalled that the US last Friday killed Oassem Soleimani, an Iranian army chief and some other top officials of the Iran army on allegation of being security threat to US national interest .(NAN)