From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

In furtherance to the fight against insurgency in the country, the Government of the United States, has expressed delight over the arrival of A-29 Super Tucanos in Nigeria.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, in a statement in Abuja, said the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, Kathleen FitzGibbon, joined the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Isiaka Amao, and his leadership team which included Air Officer Commanding of Air Training Command, Air Vice Marshal Jackson Andrew Yusuf; Chief of Logistics, Air Vice Marshal Pam Chollom, and Base Commander, Nigerian Air Force Base, Kainji, Air Vice Marshal Precious Amadi, to inspect the newly arrived first six American Sierra Nevada Corporation/Embraer Defense and Security A-29 ‘Super Tucano’ Light Attack aircraft as they arrived at their new home.

The United States also said the aircraft represented an historic level of cooperation achieved between the United States and Nigerian militaries.

“The Super Tucano platform for Nigeria is the United States’ largest Foreign Military Sales programme in Sub-Saharan Africa, valued at almost $500 million. This programme follows the Department of Defense’s ‘Total Package Approach’ model and includes spare parts for several years of operation, contract logistics support, munitions, and a multi-year construction project to improve Kainji’s infrastructure. Through this programme, the US Air Force’s 81st Fighter Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, trained Nigerian pilots and maintenance crews to US standards.

“Training also emphasises the Law of Armed Conflict and Civilian Casualty Mitigation, which are fundamental principles of the Nigerian military’s professional education and training. With the A-29 Super Tucano purchase, the Nigerian Air Force also has become a founding member of the US Air Force’s ‘Combined Light Attack Experiment’, which is developing Light Attack global best-practice tactics and doctrine for the 21st century,” the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria said.

“The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria further said the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, proudly welcomed the pilots and aircraft to Massachusetts on the first leg of their trans-Atlantic flight.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.