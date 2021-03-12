US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, on Monday, unveiled the U.S. Consulate General’s reference-grade Air Quality Monitor effectively linking Nigeria to air quality index information and health messaging from the United States’ Environmental Protection Agency ( EPA). The monitor supplies data to the ZephAir app, which is free to download on Apple and Google Play Stores.

Ambassador Leonard, who expressed optimism that the new equipment will enhance the Consulate’s capacity to provide reliable data on air quality, highlighted the United States’ commitment to environmental sustainability.

“Through a team effort, we have successfully procured air quality monitors for Embassy Abuja and Consulate Lagos through the Greening Diplomacy Initiative’s Department of State’s Air programme. This will strengthen our ability to collect and share reliable data on air quality as it corresponds to the time of the day and the seasons of the year.” Ambassador Leonard observed.

“We are proud to contribute to Nigeria’s efforts to protect the environment and improve human health. The Mission will continue to promote environmental policies that balance environmental protection and economic growth,” she concluded.

The US Department of State’s 65 -plus air quality monitors, which are housed at US Embassies and Consulates across the world, are made in the United States to EPA specifications, as delineated by the Clean Air Act.

Nigeria now hosts one monitor each in the U.S. Embassy, Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General, Lagos.