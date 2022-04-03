From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A United States based medical expert, Dorathy Akalonu has disclosed her intention of given free medical treatment to over 800 indigent residents of Imo State with various ailments through her Non Governmental Organization (NGO) ,Maria Dorathy Foundation.

Briefing newsmen in Owerri, the Media Consultant and Adviser to the Foundation, Miss Chinaza Nwoke said the organization was instituted to show and restore hope to the downtrodden.

She said the foundation had so far visited various orphanages, provided essential materials to inmates at correctional centres and touched the lives of poor widows, widowers and youths in the State.

On the inauguration of the Foundation, which is scheduled to take place on May 20, the media adviser said there would be medical outreach starting from May 16, 2022 by medical experts in various fields of medicine.

Nwoke added that the foundation is also determined to empower women and other vulnerable individuals in the 27 local government areas of the State.

She however appealed for financial support from spirited Nigerians to assist the foundation in its efforts at giving life to thousands of indigent families in the State.