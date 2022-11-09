From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated eight Nigerian Americans on their victory in the United States midterm elections.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Georgia State, Segun Adeyina, Gabe Okoye, Solomon Adesanya, Tish Naghise, and Phil Olaleye won their legislative seats as State Representatives in their Districts.

Similarly, Carol Kazeem won the Pennsylvania State Representative in District 159, Esther Agbaje was re-elected as Minnesota State Representative in District 59B, while Dr Oye Owolewa was re-elected to the US House of Representatives (Shadow Representative) in Washington DC.

President Buhari expressed his gratitude to them for their essential assistance and collaborations with organizations throughout the years that have been linked to the principles and goals of Nigerians in Diaspora associations in the United States and sends his best wishes for a fruitful term in office.

President Buhari reiterated his unwavering support for every Nigerian succeeding at home and abroad, stressing that their achievements will always be remembered and honoured. He also expressed the belief that Nigerians who succeed in good causes are assets to the country and the continent.