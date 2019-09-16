Christopher Oji

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria and the American Business Council, in partnership with the Government of Nigeria and members of the private sector, has launched a two-day Intellectual Property (IP) symposium to curb fake drugs.

With the symposium with the theme “The Bane of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Piracy,” the US brought together a broad range of stakeholders including senior officials from Federal ministries, departments and agencies, legislators, lawyers, business, and technology leaders.

U.S. Embassy Chargé d’affaires, Kathleen FitzGibbon, during his remarks, highlighted the importance of intellectual property rights protection which would enable the innovation and the creativity needed to bolster economic growth.

Chargé FitzGibbon, noted that strong intellectual property rights protection was essential to creating jobs and opening new markets for goods and services.

She said: “This is not just an American issue, this is a global issue and as Nigeria moves ahead with goals of diversifying and shifting to a knowledge-based economy, a strong intellectual property rights regime will help attract investment and protect Nigerian ideas and Nigerian businesses.”

She urged stakeholders – government, consumers, and businesses to join forces in ensuring the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights.

Also speaking at the opening of the symposium were Robert Bowman from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development Assistance and Training and Prof Adebambo Adewopo, a leading intellectual property scholar and the IP Chair at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies.

A highlight of the ceremony was a performance by students of the Caro Favored Schools, Ajegunle. Their dramatic sketch was designed to raise awareness among young Nigerian consumers about the importance of trademarks, brands, and the dangers of counterfeit products.

In addition, the opening day of the symposium featured panel discussions, exhibitions, and the screening of the documentary “Fishbone.”

The Nollywood-produced film highlights the menace of counterfeit pharmaceuticals and their effect on both Nigeria citizens and the local economy.

Through economic diplomacy overseas, the United States encourages host-nation governments to establish predictable legal regimes to ensure intellectual property rights can be secured.

As a follow-up to the IP symposium, the regional task force against counterfeit pharmaceuticals and health-related safety will hold its first roundtable meeting between September 18-20, while the regional cybercrime, cybersecurity, and internet piracy workshop will take place between September 23-27.