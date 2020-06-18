Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Attorney’s Office in Nebraska and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), have announced the disclosure of scam indictment and treasury sanctions against six Nigerians.

The disclosure was made by US Attorney, Joe Kelly for the District of Nebraska and Special Agent in Charge, Kristi K. Johnson of the FBI Omaha field office. The offences include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud, identity theft and access device fraud.

The affected Nigerians are: Richard Uzuh; Micheal Olorunyomi; Alex Ogunshakin; Felix Okpoh; Abiola Kayode and Nnamdi Benson.

The United States alleged indictment of the six Nigerians was for their involvement in Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes.

The schemes, according to the United States, included individual victims and victim businesses both in Nebraska and other states.

“BECs are sophisticated cyber crimes involving electronic transfer payments or automated clearinghouse transfers.

“The indictments charge the defendants with one or more of the following violations of federal law: 1) Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud, punishable by up to 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000; 2) Identity theft and access device fraud, each punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000. The Nigerian nationals charged and still at large are: Richard Uzuh; Micheal Olorunyomi; Alex Ogunshakin; Felix Okpoh; Abiola Kayode and Nnamdi Benson,” the United States Government said.

The United States, however, said an indictment was a formal accusation returned by a grand jury upon establishing probable cause, adding that indictment was not evidence of guilt and defendants were entitled to a presumption of innocence. The United States Government further said two related defendants have entered pleas of guilty.

“Adewale Aniyeloye was sentenced in the District of Nebraska to 96 months in prison for wire fraud. Onome Ijomone received a 60-month sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Because of the BEC scheme set forth in the unsealed indictments, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) has taken the extraordinary step of imposing financial sanctions on each of the six fugitives. As a result of the sanctions, all property and interests in property held by these individuals and subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked and other persons are blocked from engaging in financial transactions with these fugitives,” the United States added.

In the statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly thanked the efforts of the Omaha FBI and more particularly, the excellent work of the FBI Omaha Field Office Cyber Task Force.