The United State Navy in conjunction with the Nigerian Navy (NN) last weekend in Lagos embarked on a community exercise as part of its Cooperate Social Responsibility (CSR), aimed at sustaining the existing cordial relationship between the two countries.

The visit and the community exercise according to the Flag Officer Commanding(FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa, was also aimed at strengthen the maritime security around the gulf of guinea.



The FOC was represented by the Command Project Officer, Capt. Olumide Faneye.

“We welcome the United States Navy team to Lagos State Model Nursery and Primary School, Ajegunle.

“The command has commenced renovation works as part of corporate social responsibility in line with the Chief of the Naval Staff strategic directive 05 2021.

“This school is the second school that would be benefitting from such intervention this year by the command.



“You are here based on your request from your ship and the United States Consulate that the ship wishes to join Western Naval Command in our little efforts to provide corporate social responsibility in our area of responsibility,” he said.

He added that “the community service being carried out by the officers and men of the visiting United States ship will take a form where we need to engage in physically sweeping while some will be painting.

“Based on this, we’re going to divide ourselves into two teams, the first group will be group of twelve in numbers for painting while the second group, a group of ten will be for sweep leaves to park refuse into the dust bin.”

He said that the project was geared towards making learning and teaching conducive in the area.

Our correspondent reports that earlier that day, the U.S Navy had engaged the Nigerian Navy in a friendly basketball game which was also part of the activities lined up for the visit.

The Nigerian Navy won the match with 51 points against 27 points at the end of 60 minutes game.

