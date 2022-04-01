At a historic groundbreaking ceremony highlighting the enduring bilateral friendship and partnership between the United States and Nigeria, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, joined US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard and Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, yesterday, to officially mark the beginning of construction on a new, modern US Consulate General in Lagos.
Located on a 12.2-acre site in Eko Atlantic City, the new Consulate General in Lagos would support diplomatic and commercial relations between the United States and Nigeria and provide American and Nigerian Consulate employees with a safe, secure, sustainable, and modern workplace.
The $537 million new Consulate construction project would directly benefit the Nigerian people.
Throughout the project, an estimated $95 million would be invested in the local economy, and the project would employ approximately 2,500 Nigerian citizens, including engineers, architects, artisans, construction workers, and administrative staff. These workers will have the opportunity to learn new technical skills and safety awareness that will help distinguish them in the local market.
Ambassador Leonard thanked Nigerian and Lagos State governments for their support.
