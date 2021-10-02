From Okey Sampson Umuahia

A statement by Mike Ofuonye, the publicity secretary of the organizers of the summit and which was obtained by Sunday Sun, quoted the chairman of the planning committee of the summit, Mr. Franklin Ekechukwu as saying that the event which was organized to channel foreign direct investment into Nigeria, have already started yielding fruits.

“The Investment Summit plays a vital role in attracting and facilitating business investment and job creation by raising awareness about the wide range of opportunities and enabling vital direct connections between investors and the Nigeria economy”.

The summit themed, “Nigeria: The future of Global Business”, which according to the statement took place recently, focused on “Nigeria, the U.S, investment environment, industry trends, and new opportunities”. Mrs Joyce Halliday, the vice chairperson of the planning committee disclosed that the summit had opened window of opportunities for the nation’s economy as about 200 US based investors had indicated interest in establishing businesses in Nigeria.