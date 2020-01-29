The United States-Nigeria Trade Council, a body that specializes in facilitating trade and investments between the United States and Nigeria, on behalf of Nigerians in the diaspora (United States) has endorsed the Flag’It App, a mobile technology Application Portal recently launched by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation for reporting corruption. Enjoining Nigerians in the diaspora to download the App, the trade Council stated that they would find it valuable in reporting encounters of corruption whenever they travel to Nigeria.

A statement by the U.S. – Nigeria Trade Council described the initiative as indication that Nigeria is fast moving in the direction of accountability and transparency. “We congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for lending his weight behind the Flag’It App. No serious-minded government would sit pretty and allow corruption to fester. We commend the Akin Fadeyi Foundation for developing such innovative app that will empower Nigerians to confront the endemic corruption in our social milieu,” the Council stated.

The Council said “the Flag’It” App is a commendable national reset agenda capable of bringing about a radical change that will enable the ease of doing business in Nigeria once citizens can report public officials who abuse their positions and also constitute a stumbling block within the process chain”.

“We congratulate the Akin Fadeyi Foundation on the scores of milestones recorded from its ‘Corruption Not in My Country’ drama skits, an initiative which has gained traction with huge impact of the project on citizens within and outside Nigeria. These dramatizations and the messaging style are appropriate for the fight against petty and retail corruption because it challenges our normative culture of impudence and endemic corruption.”

The Trade Council commended the FRSC Corp Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, for buying into the vision of the Flag’It App and for being the first government agency to come onboard the App. “This action is a bold gesture and a clear commitment of his leadership at the FRSC to transparency, accountability and excellent service delivery”.

“We hereby urge the President to direct other federal government institutions to begin on boarding the FlagIt App as this would signal to the global community that Nigeria was indeed serious and irrevocably committed to its fight against institutional corruption in the country. For us at the Trade Council, the FlagIt App is a robust complement to the existing national anti-corruption efforts of the Buhari administration and we call on this government to tap into the opportunities, the Flag’It App offers especially in its continued drive for more foreign investment.”

There is no further demonstration to bolster the confidence of Investors than opening your public institutions processes to accountability, transparency and excellent service delivery.

The US-Nigeria Trade council also lauded the MacArthur Foundation for supporting this initiative of creative social change programs globally to ensure the enthronement of transparency and the stamping out of corruption.

The Flag’IT App is a mobile and web-based App developed by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation which empowers citizens to report corruption, demand for accountability and excellent service delivery from government institutions. It was launched on the 10th of October, 2019 at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja at an event that was attended by dignitaries from the civil society, government agencies and the Media. Nigerians have since begun to download the App, with 14 reported cases and 7 already treated.

FirstBank clinches best mobile banking app, fastest growing retail bank awards

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has been named 2019 “Best Mobile Banking App” and “Fastest Growing Retail Bank” winner by Global Business Outlook. The Global Business Outlook Award recognises and rewards excellence in business in companies across the world, both in the public and private sectors. The award rewards innovation, creativity and the drive to create value.

FirstBank earned the Fastest Growing Retail Bank recognition because of its leading role in promoting financial inclusion in the country, a drive which has resulted in its 44,000 Agent Banking network designed to complement the provision of bespoke financial services at its over 750 branches nationwide.

It also won the Best Mobile Banking App award thanks to its Firstmobile banking app’s capability at performing a wide range of financial transactions in a safe, adaptable, futuristic and efficient manner. The user friendly app is widely renowned for its ease of navigation and state of the art security features to mitigate risk against fraud.

In the course of 2019, FirstBank bagged numerous awards across various areas of its business operations. The awards comprise Women Empowerment Category – Sustainable Banking Awards by CBN Bankers Committee, Best Private Bank in Nigeria 2019 by Global Finance Magazine and World Finance Magazine respectively; Best Process Automation Initiative, Application or Programme by Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services; Best Banking Brand Nigeria 2019 by Global Brands Magazine; Best Retail Bank in Nigeria by Global Banking and Finance Review and Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards respectively; Cashless Driver: Highest Volume in Bill Payments and Highest Transaction Volume in Real-Time Payments by CBN Electronic Payments Incentive Scheme (EPIS) – Efficiency Awards; Long Service Corporate Award by Nigerian Economic Summit Group; Best Financial Inclusion Program – Nigeria 2019 and Bank of The Year – Nigeria 2019 by International Investor, amongst many others.

Enyo, Cars45 unfold more auto services

•Unwrap premium auto centre

Enyo Retail and Supply, a leading fuel retailing company, has strengthened its partnership with Nigeria’s largest digital vehicle trading platform, Cars45, to launch a world-class auto centre. The site, which is located at Ogolonto, Ikorodu, Lagos, was unveiled on Saturday to provide consumers with superior automobile services and improve the auto service industry in Nigeria.

This initiative is part of Enyo and Cars45’s commitment to customer satisfaction and providing efficient services in the Nigerian automotive industry. The unveiling of the auto centre will provide customers with access to world-class automotive services, including vehicle maintenance, servicing, inspection, sales, swap and other value-added services that strengthen the long-standing partnership between Enyo and Cars45. At the official launch of the centre, guests were excited with an exclusive car auction hosted by Cars45 and enjoyed free car services and diagnostics, courtesy Vehicon.

Commenting on the initiative, Abayomi Awobokun, CEO, Enyo Retail and Supply, described the partnership with Cars45 as an extension of Enyo’s efforts to strategically position itself as a brand that not only provides fuel but also creates value for its customers across board.

According to Awobokun, “Both organisations involved in this partnership are deeply invested in technology and customer satisfaction and it is only natural that we further our partnership to develop the currently fragmented automobile industry. It is also in alignment with our brand persona as the most exciting and trusted fuel retail brand in Nigeria. I have no doubt that this partnership will become the role model for delivering world-class automotive services in Nigeria.”

The auto-service centre will feature Vehicon, Enyo’s premium vehicle diagnostics and maintenance service outlet, manned by skilled operators trained by Enyo’s Mechanic and Technician Academy (MechTech) and Bosch, global leaders in auto equipment manufacturing. It will also stock an array of global Castrol lubricants, in addition to providing certified spare parts to deliver the best possible outcomes in any automobile.