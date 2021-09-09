From Fred Itua, Abuja

THE United States government President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has delivered a lifesaving treatment to over 1.5 million individuals, more than 83 percent of the total estimated 1.8 million Nigerians living with HIV.

United States Chargé d’Affaires, Kathleen FitzGibbon, disclosed this in Abuja at an event to mark the closing of a United States government activity that made a significant contribution to the HIV response in Nigeria over the last decade.

According to FitzGibbon, the USAID funded Strengthening Integrated Delivery of HIV/AIDS Services (SIDHAS), implemented by FHI 360, has been a leader in a continuum of U.S. government support for HIV control in the country.

She noted that through PEPFAR, the United States also supported comprehensive services to over one million vulnerable children and their family members impacted by HIV.

She explained that PEPFAR is implemented in Nigeria by the USAID, the United States Centers for Disease Control, and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, leveraging the power of a whole-of-government approach to controlling the global HIV/AIDS epidemic.

“It’s been a great source of pride for me to witness the success of the U.S. government’s partnership with Nigeria to get HIV epidemic control within our reach.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.