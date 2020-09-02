(Reuters/NAN)

Madison Keys needed just 55 minutes to beat Timea Babos 6-1 6-1 and advance to the second round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

The 2017 finalist is hoping to claim her elusive first Grand Slam title.

The hard-hitting American won 92 percent of her first serve points and never faced a break-point while playing smothering defence against the over-matched Hungarian.

The 25-year-old, who drew comparisons to 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams when she joined the tour in 2009, has been consistently ranked in the top 25 and won five titles.

But the lack of a Grand Slam title has cast a shadow over her career.

She fell to fellow American and friend Sloane Stephens in the final at Flushing Meadows three years ago, her closest brush with Grand Slam glory.

The absence of six of the top 10 women’s players at this year’s tournament could open the door for the seventh seeded Keys.

She will now face either Jil Teichmann of Switzerland or Aliona Bolsova of Spain in the second round.