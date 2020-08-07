Andy Murray has been confirmed as a wildcard entrant for the US Open.

Several players have withdrawn from the Grand Slam due to coronavirus concerns, including Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios and women’s world No 1 Ashleigh Barty.

But Murray, who has previously said he is “willing to take a risk” to play at the event, looks set to be in New York after competing at the Western & Southern Open.

The 2012 champion, currently ranked 129 in the world, has been handed a wildcard for the event, although he will likely hand it back as he is the first alternate and there could be more withdrawals.

Another former champion, Kim Clijsters, has also been given a wildcard.

Clijsters won the 2009 US Open as a wildcard and returned to the tour earlier in 2020 after eight years away.

Seven American men and women also received wildcards.

The men are Ulises Blanch, Maxime Cressy, Sebastian Korda, Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, Michael Mmoh, Brandon Nakashima and JJ Wolf.

The women are Usue Arconada, CiCi Bellis, Francesca Di Lorenzo, Caroline Dolehide, Ann Li, Robin Montgomery and Whitney Osuigwe.