From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Government, has directed its nationals not to travel to Abuja as a result of heightened risk of terrorist attacks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was even as the United States asked its citizens to consider departing Abuja using available commercial options.

The Embassy of the United States, Abuja, in its updated travel advisory, said: “We recommend U.S. citizens do not travel to Abuja at this time. In addition, on October 27, 2022, the Department ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees from Abuja due to heightened risk of terrorist attacks, following on the October 25 authorization of departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members from Abuja due to heightened risk of terrorist attacks.

“U.S. citizens should consider departing Abuja using available commercial options. U.S. citizens who wish to depart but are unable to secure commercial options to do so can contact the U.S. Consulate in Lagos at [email protected] for assistance.”

The United States Government added that its embassy in Abuja is only able to provide emergency assistance to its citizens in Abuja, while also saying that its Consulate General in Lagos is providing all routine and emergency services to its citizens in Nigeria.

The United States Government also advised its nationals who decide to travel to Nigeria to carry proper identification and a United States passport with a current Nigerian visa, if needed.

The United States Government further advised its nationals to use caution when walking or driving at night, keep a low profile, review travel routes and times to vary predictability and monitor local media for breaking events and be prepared to adjust your plans.

Other precautions as recommended by the United States Government to its citizens include being aware of their surroundings, stay alert in locations frequented by westerners, avoid demonstrations and large political gatherings, review personal security plans and have evacuation plans that do not rely on government assistance, amongst others.