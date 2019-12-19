United States of America has expressed readiness to support Osun State across all the different sectors of the economy.

The United States pledged its support during a courtesy visit to the governor’s office by its Commercial Section Delegation, led by the Commercial Attache of the United States Department of Commerce and International Trade Administration, Christine Kelley.

Kelley said the mission was ready to build sustainable business relations with the state government in the areas of agriculture, infrastructure development, Information, education, Communication and Technology (ICT), mining and other investment and partnership opportunities available in the state.

Kelley, who expressed satisfaction at the government’s commitment to exploring every business opportunity for greater development, said the mission would be very glad to work with the government in its efforts at driving business development in the state.

The American envoy, who described Osun as an investment destination, said the mission would not hesitate to take adequate advantage of the windows of business, investment and partnership opportunities opened to investors by the state government.

She commended the government’s efforts at developing a vibrant commercial community spread across some strategic locations in the state, describing it as impressive.

“The United States would be willing to intensify efforts at improving bilateral trade between us and Nigeria. We believe that Osun State has a great potential for development in key sectors of the economy, particularly in energy, infrastructure and ICT.

“We have moved round to see the efforts of the government in creating an enabling environment for investment, trade promotion, women empowerment and entrepreneurship. The US is keen about partnership with the state,” Kelley said.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola commended the leadership of the US delegation for the expression of its readiness to build economic ties with the state.

He said the visit was timely as it came at a time the state is fully prepared and ready for investors, adding that the US is the first to show interest after the just-concluded economic and investment submit in the state.

“We carefully planned the summit to highlight the potential of the state. We are a naturally-gifted state and we need the US support and partnership. We are creating the enabling environment and part of this is the plan to process the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for investors within 90 days. We are indeed ready for the investors,” he said.