Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has congratulated the newly elected Nigerian-American legislators; Esther Agbaje, Oye Owolewa, Nnamdi Chukwuocha and others for doing the nation proud.

In a letter he signed personally, Iba Gani Adams reiterated the need for Nigerians in the diaspora to aspire and seek elective positions, saying the victory was truly a fulfillment of a big dream.

Adams also maintained that though Agbaje, Owolewa, and Nnamdi Chukwuocha are just a few of the ‘progressive greenhorns’ in American politics, they have what it takes to make great impacts in their respective positions, adding that the trio surely deserved to be celebrated in Nigeria’s history as men and women of great achievements.

Applauding their winning spirit and confidence displayed in the elections, the Yoruba leader described their victory as testimony of the fact that many of Nigeria’s best brains and people of exceptional knowledge that are doing wonders across the world are now being elected into elective positions.