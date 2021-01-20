The Bidens are at church for their first event of the day

AP: Evan Vucci

United States President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden were at church earlier today to honour Almighty God before their inauguration.

They’re joined by Vice-president elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

At Biden’s invitation, the first couple bipartisan group of members of Congress are also there, including all four top-ranking members of congressional leadership.

That includes both Senate leaders, Republican Mitch McConnell and Democrat Chuck Schumer, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Many presidents have chosen St John’s Episcopal Church, sometimes called “Church of the Presidents,” for the inaugural day service.

Biden will be the second Catholic US president, and Washington’s Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle is the seat of the Catholic archbishop of Washington.

Biden spent Tuesday night at Blair House, a traditional move ahead of a president’s inauguration.