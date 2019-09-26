Bianca Iboma-Emefu

United States has re-affirmed its commitment to promote and create more educational opportunities for Nigerian students.

The country’s Consul General in Lagos, Claire Pierangelo, stated this while speaking during the 20th annual EducationUSA college and career fair for prospective undergraduates held in Lagos. She observed that the population of Nigerian students in US varsities and colleges is higher than that of other countries, adding that Nigerians have performed brilliantly.

Pierangelo said though access to education varies from country to country, the Education USA ,initiative, basically, was meant to provide international students the opportunity to study in America.

Pierangelo said though access to education varies from country to country, the Education USA ,initiative, basically, was meant to provide international students the opportunity to study in America. “When Nigerian students study in the United States, they learn new skills, make lifelong friends, grow personally and professionally, making them better equipped to contribute to a peaceful, stable and prosperous future for Nigeria,” she said.

While emphasizing the importance of education, the envoy noted that “Education is the greatest and most powerful weapon the world can use to effect the change they all want to see. Pierangelo announced the presence of 50 US colleges and universities and their admission officers at the event, who were ready to provide students, parents and guardians with accurate information on their respective application processes, standardized testing and scholarship opportunities.