Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

As the global community celebrates the World Malaria Day, the United States, has reaffirmed its commitment to end malaria in the country.

United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, in an opinion-editorial in commemoration of the World Malaria Day, said the United States is proud to recognize its partnership with Nigeria and support the fight to beat the deadly disease.

“We salute all Nigeria’s health champions from health workers to mothers, pharmacists to drivers, journalists to researchers, teachers to warehouse managers and all those working to end malaria.

In the opinion-editorial, Symington said: “As a global community, we have achieved remarkable success. Together, we’ve cut malaria mortality by half in sub-Saharan Africa, and saved over 7 million lives since 2000. In Nigeria, the United States has contributed $495 million for malaria control since PMI began in 2011, distributing more than 26 million long lasting insecticidal bed nets, 23 million malaria rapid diagnostic test kits, 52 million treatment courses, and 14 million doses of medication to prevent malaria in pregnancy.

“As we commemorate World Malaria Day on April 25, we celebrate this success. As the world’s leading donor in global health, the United States is committed to working with our partners to intensify efforts to end malaria for good.

“We know fighting malaria is a smart investment to protect health, create opportunity, and foster growth and security worldwide. And we know fighting malaria together makes us more eﬀective and achieves greater impact than any of us could alone.