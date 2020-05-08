Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) has achieved international reaccreditation, which means that testing and other outcomes, including for COVID-19, which emanate from the NIPRD, are internationally accepted.

The reaccreditation was said to had been done by American Accreditation Board (ANAB) for the ANAB certificate ISO/IEC 17025:2017 in quality management system, which was carried out in April and May this year.

A statement from NIPRD, yesterday, indicated that it was remarkable that NIPRD achieved the reaccreditation amidst COVID-19 pandemic via remote assessment which was undertaken by a team headed by Prof. Diallo Rassoulou, from Canada.

“It’s noteworthy that this is the first time that this mode of assessment was being used in this region.”

NIPRD Director General, Dr. Obi Adigwe, in the statement attributed the achievement to the significantly improved information technology capabilities and competencies in NIPRD.

He said he had engaged various partners and consequently, almost all NIPRD staff when he was appointed, which led to staff getting new computers and regular access to quality training.