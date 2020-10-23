Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, yesterday, said there were fire and gunfire incidence in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria disclosed this in its October 22, 2020, security alert issued to its nationals in Nigeria on its Facebook page.

The security alert followed series of #EndSARS protest which experienced violence across the country.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria said: “There are reports of a fire and gunfire in the vicinity of Ikoyi prison, off Ribadu Road on Ikoyi Island in Lagos.

Armed individuals can be seen on the roads near the prison. We urge all U.S. citizens to avoid this area and remain indoors.”

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria further advised its citizens in Lagos State to respect the ongoing 24-hour, round the clock curfew.