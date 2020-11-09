Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The minority caucus of the House of Representatives has charged United States (US) President-elect Joe Biden to use his presidency to strengthen international collaborations between the country and Nigeria, as well as other nations.

The caucus in a statement by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on Monday, also charged Biden to take steps to galvanize robust global participation in international organizations, in a manner that reinforces healthy competitiveness, mutual respect, equity and unity of purpose among member countries.

The minority caucus congratulated the US President-elect and the Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, stating they are expected to bring their experience to bear in their new offices.

“The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives congratulates President-elect Joe Biden, on his election as the 46th President of the United States of America.

“The caucus also congratulates the US Vice President-elect, Senator Kamala Harris, the first female and first black and Asian American to be elected into this very important position in the United States.

“President-elect Joe Biden is a highly proficient administrator, whose wealth of experience as a long-standing member of the US legislature and later as Vice President for eight years, is expected to come to bear in his new and onerous task as the 46th President of the United States.

“We urge President-elect Joe Biden to use his presidency to strengthen healthy international collaborations between the United States and other nations of the world, particularly Nigeria as well as Africa and the developing world,” the caucus stated.