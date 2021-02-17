From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Eastern District of Virginia Court has sentenced a Nigerian, Obinwanne Okeke, to 10 years imprisonment for complicity in an $11 million fraud.

Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Raj Parekh and the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office, Brian Dugan, disclosed the development following Obinwanne’s sentencing in the United States.

Chief United States District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith handed the jail term to Obinwanne in a case prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Brian Samuels.

The United States Department of State, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, in Abuja by the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, said:

‘A Nigerian national was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for his involvement in a computer-based intrusion fraud scheme that caused approximately $11 million in known losses to his victims.’

In the statement, Acting US Attorney Parekh said:

‘Through subterfuge and impersonation, Obinwanne Okeke engaged in a multi-year global business email and computer hacking scheme that caused a staggering $11 million in losses to his victims.’

Parekh also said: ‘Today’s sentence further demonstrates EDVA’s and FBI’s worldwide reach in vigorously pursuing justice on behalf of American victims and others and holding international cybercriminals accountable, no matter where they commit their crimes.’

The United States further said: ‘According to court documents, Obinwanne Okeke, 33, operated a group of companies known as the Invictus Group based in Nigeria and elsewhere. From approximately 2015 to 2019, Okeke and others engaged in a conspiracy to conduct various computer-based frauds. The conspirators obtained and compiled the credentials of hundreds of victims, including victims in the Eastern District of Virginia.

‘As part of the scheme, Okeke and other conspirators engaged in an email compromise scheme targeting Unatrac Holding Limited, the export sales office for Caterpillar heavy industrial and farm equipment. In April 2018, a Unatrac executive fell prey to a phishing email that allowed conspirators to capture login credentials. The conspirators sent fraudulent wire transfer requests and attached fake invoices. Okeke participated in the effort to victimize Unatrac through fraudulent wire transfers totalling nearly $11 million, which was transferred overseas. Additionally, Okeke engaged in other forms of cyber fraud, including sending phishing emails to capture email credentials, creating fraudulent web pages, and causing other losses to numerous victims.”

Reacting to the judgement, Dugan, said:

‘The FBI will not allow cybercriminals free reign in the digital world to prey on US companies.’

Dugan also said: ‘This sentencing demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to working with our partners at the Department of Justice and our foreign counterparts to locate cybercriminals across the globe and bring them to the United States to be held accountable.’